Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $340,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $1,179,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.6% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $49,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $92.59 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

