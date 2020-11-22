Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,542,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,131 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,625,000 after acquiring an additional 190,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,634,000 after acquiring an additional 833,509 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 60.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,177 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,175,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,219,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Langenberg & Company cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.95.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $172.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $176.37. The company has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In related news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,154 shares of company stock worth $5,631,946. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.