Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $223.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.81 and a 200-day moving average of $201.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

