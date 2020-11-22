Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 331 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSCC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 176.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 117.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, Director John Bourgoin sold 8,665 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $250,071.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,148.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 6,400 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $216,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,507.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,002 shares of company stock worth $1,252,679 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $40.10 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.52, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.