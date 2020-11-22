Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 22.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after acquiring an additional 32,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 390,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,434,000 after acquiring an additional 53,807 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 22.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.25.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $160.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.56%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

