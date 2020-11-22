Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,624 SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $43.48 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $53.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average is $39.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

