Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,573 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth $146,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth $799,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $297,906.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,587,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,072 shares of company stock worth $5,443,133. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $118.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $151.95. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The business had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.