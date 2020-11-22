Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 112 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 19,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 528,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,355,000 after acquiring an additional 525,332 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 234,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,661,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 78,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,411 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 166,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 29,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,346,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

NYSE CPK opened at $105.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.89. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $111.31.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 48.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.