EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stake Lifted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 90.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 295,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,324 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $8,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,356 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 15,336 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in EPR Properties by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in EPR Properties by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

In related news, Director Virginia E. Shanks bought 1,600 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,755. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $32.46 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $74.17. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 15.57, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.30.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.48). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

