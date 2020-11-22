EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.54. EnPro Industries also posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

NPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $68.56 on Tuesday. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 131.1% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 261,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 148,169 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 63.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the third quarter worth about $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

