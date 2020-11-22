Energean plc (ENOG.L) (LON:ENOG) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Energean plc (ENOG.L) (LON:ENOG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a GBX 865 ($11.30) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Energean plc (ENOG.L) in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

Get Energean plc (ENOG.L) alerts:

LON ENOG opened at GBX 717.20 ($9.37) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.72. Energean plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 295.50 ($3.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 950 ($12.41). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 572.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 563.78. The stock has a market cap of $995.06 million and a PE ratio of -8.15.

In other Energean plc (ENOG.L) news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 574 ($7.50) per share, for a total transaction of £47,068 ($61,494.64). Insiders purchased 68,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,916,800 in the last three months.

Energean plc (ENOG.L) Company Profile

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Greece, Israel, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in 18 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Energean plc (ENOG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean plc (ENOG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.