Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th.

TSE:EFX opened at C$6.27 on Friday. Enerflex Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$4.18 and a 1 year high of C$12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $562.29 million and a P/E ratio of 6.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.36.

Get Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) alerts:

In other Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) news, Director Kevin Jerome Reinhart bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$206,089.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

About Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.