Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) Given a €14.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) received a €14.50 ($17.06) target price from Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CAP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.60 ($21.88) target price on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €15.03 ($17.68).

Shares of ETR:CAP opened at €16.52 ($19.44) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 117.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is €17.33 and its 200 day moving average is €14.25. Encavis AG has a 52 week low of €6.76 ($7.95) and a 52 week high of €18.92 ($22.26). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.23.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, Wind Parks, PV Service, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 187 solar parks and 82 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 2.4 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, Austria, Finland, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Spain.

