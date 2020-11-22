Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CAP. Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.60 ($21.88) price target on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Encavis AG (CAP.F) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €15.03 ($17.68).

Shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) stock opened at €16.52 ($19.44) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 117.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.25. Encavis AG has a 52 week low of €6.76 ($7.95) and a 52 week high of €18.92 ($22.26).

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, Wind Parks, PV Service, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 187 solar parks and 82 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 2.4 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, Austria, Finland, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Spain.

