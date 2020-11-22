Elliot Nicholls Sells 600,000 Shares of Strategic Elements Ltd (SOR.AX) (ASX:SOR) Stock

Strategic Elements Ltd (SOR.AX) (ASX:SOR) insider Elliot Nicholls sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09), for a total transaction of A$75,600.00 ($54,000.00).

Elliot Nicholls also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 3rd, Elliot Nicholls acquired 1,500,000 shares of Strategic Elements Ltd (SOR.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$172,500.00 ($123,214.29).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.05.

Strategic Elements Ltd (SOR.AX) Company Profile

Strategic Elements Ltd invests in companies focusing on rare earths and rare metals exploration and materials development. The company, through its subsidiary, Strategic Materials Pty Limited, holds a 100% interest in 5 granted tenements in the South Island of New Zealand, Queensland, and New South Wales and an application for a tenement in Western Australia.

