Elliot Nicholls Sells 600,000 Shares of Strategic Elements Ltd (SOR.AX) (ASX:SOR) Stock

Strategic Elements Ltd (SOR.AX) (ASX:SOR) insider Elliot Nicholls sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09), for a total transaction of A$75,600.00 ($54,000.00).

Elliot Nicholls also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Strategic Elements Ltd (SOR.AX) alerts:

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Elliot Nicholls acquired 1,500,000 shares of Strategic Elements Ltd (SOR.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$172,500.00 ($123,214.29).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.05.

Strategic Elements Ltd invests in companies focusing on rare earths and rare metals exploration and materials development. The company, through its subsidiary, Strategic Materials Pty Limited, holds a 100% interest in 5 granted tenements in the South Island of New Zealand, Queensland, and New South Wales and an application for a tenement in Western Australia.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Elements Ltd (SOR.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Elements Ltd (SOR.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.