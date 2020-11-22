Element Solutions Inc (ESI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th.
Element Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.
Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17. Element Solutions has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.78.
In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patricia Mount sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $35,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Element Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.
Element Solutions Company Profile
Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
