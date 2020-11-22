Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will post sales of $2.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. Electronic Arts posted sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year sales of $6.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Electronic Arts.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.86.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,933.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 576,991 shares of company stock worth $72,461,806. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,225,111,000 after buying an additional 10,289,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,678,620,000 after buying an additional 2,523,364 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $291,265,000 after buying an additional 1,594,927 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 6,589.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 761,807 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after buying an additional 750,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,495.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 706,964 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $92,195,000 after buying an additional 679,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $121.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.25. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $147.36. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

