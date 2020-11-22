Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% in the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 18,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $210.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.32.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. Ecolab’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.62.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

