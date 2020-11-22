EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,327,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGP opened at $140.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.66. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.79. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.40 and a 52 week high of $153.26.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.22.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $148,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,842,076.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $440,560.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,861.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,769 shares of company stock valued at $912,881. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

