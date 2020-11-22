DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE)

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FIE has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €68.63 ($80.74).

Shares of FIE opened at €62.45 ($73.47) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €63.81. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 52 week high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

