DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DB1. Credit Suisse Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €151.93 ($178.75).

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €134.50 ($158.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €139.20 and its 200-day moving average is €151.14. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.24. Deutsche Börse AG has a 52-week low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 52-week high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

