Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.33

Shares of Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.33 and traded as low as $37.00. Drum Income Plus REIT shares last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $26.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 44.88.

About Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP)

Drum Income Plus REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s portfolio comprises nine properties let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the United Kingdom and is characterized by smaller lot sizes. The Company invests principally in three commercial property sectors: office, retail (including retail warehouses) and industrial.

