Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company The Dime Savings Bank of Williamsburgh. “

DCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dime Community Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.88.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $465.65 million, a P/E ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 17.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth $378,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth $2,738,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 172.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

