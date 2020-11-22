Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) Given a €17.20 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.20 ($20.24) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.60 ($27.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €19.76 ($23.24).

Shares of DTE opened at €14.87 ($17.49) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.53.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

