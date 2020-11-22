Denarius (D) Reaches Market Cap of $1.04 Million

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Denarius has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Denarius has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $11.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000770 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Denarius Profile

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,435,661 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Denarius’ official website is denarius.io

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

