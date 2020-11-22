DeltaChain 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. One DeltaChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $39,304.20 and $1.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00071920 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000051 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000901 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00020662 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004784 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

