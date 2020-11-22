Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy.

DLVHF opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.57.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Analyst Recommendations for Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)

