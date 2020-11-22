Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy.

DLVHF opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.57.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

