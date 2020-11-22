DCC plc (DCC.L)’s (DCC) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 7,393 ($96.59) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,450 ($97.33) target price on shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,106.67 ($92.85).

LON DCC opened at GBX 5,558 ($72.62) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66. DCC plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,463 ($45.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,558.30 ($111.81). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,385.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,297.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 19.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 51.95 ($0.68) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. DCC plc (DCC.L)’s payout ratio is currently 50.93%.

About DCC plc (DCC.L)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

