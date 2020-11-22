DCC plc (DCC.L)’s (DCC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 7,450 ($97.33) price objective on the stock.

Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 5,558 ($72.62) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,385.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,297.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. DCC plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,463 ($45.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,558.30 ($111.81). The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 19.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a GBX 51.95 ($0.68) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. DCC plc (DCC.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.93%.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

