Davy Research Lowers easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) to Neutral

Davy Research cut shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Friday, October 9th. HSBC set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 819.68 ($10.71).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 732.80 ($9.57) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 11.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 561.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 609.55. easyJet plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

In other easyJet plc (EZJ.L) news, insider David Robbie bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £75,600 ($98,771.88). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,067 shares of company stock worth $7,598,977.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

