Davy Research Lowers easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) to Neutral

Davy Research cut shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Friday, October 9th. HSBC set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 819.68 ($10.71).
LON:EZJ opened at GBX 732.80 ($9.57) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 11.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 561.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 609.55. easyJet plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.
About easyJet plc (EZJ.L)
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.
