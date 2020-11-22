CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $71.28 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.14, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. On average, research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 1st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CONE. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities began coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

