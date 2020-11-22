CVR Partners Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, November 24th (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) shares are going to reverse split on Tuesday, November 24th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, November 23rd.

CVR Partners stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. CVR Partners has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.02% and a negative net margin of 31.06%.

In other CVR Partners news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CVR Partners by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 40,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in CVR Partners by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,136,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 61,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in CVR Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,104,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 66,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

