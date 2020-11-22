Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target Raised to $18.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

CURLF opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. Curaleaf has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $11.69.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.