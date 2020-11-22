CSFB Reiterates C$65.00 Price Target for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP)

CSFB set a C$65.00 target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TRP has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$70.00 price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$70.60.

TSE TRP opened at C$56.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of C$47.05 and a twelve month high of C$76.58. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$54.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$59.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.24%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$51.85 per share, with a total value of C$127,553.71. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at C$329,773. Also, Senior Officer Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,191 shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.77, for a total transaction of C$512,626.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,929.76.

About TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

