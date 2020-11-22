Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cree were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Cree by 58.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cree in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cree by 299.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cree by 69.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $942,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CREE stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $84.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cree from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cree from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

