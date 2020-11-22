Credit Suisse Group Cuts International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) Price Target to GBX 228

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 287 ($3.75) to GBX 228 ($2.98) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Davy Research lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) to a neutral rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 229.56 ($3.00).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) alerts:

IAG stock opened at GBX 157.85 ($2.06) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 180.91. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 12-month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 684 ($8.94).

In related news, insider Stephen Gunning sold 8,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total transaction of £1,134.38 ($1,482.07).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.