Craig Hallum Increases Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Price Target to $21.00

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRIL. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trillium Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.85.

NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. Trillium Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $18.73.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.33). Analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 89,182 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 484,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

