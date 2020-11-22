Craig Hallum Increases Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Price Target to $21.00

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRIL. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trillium Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.85.
NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. Trillium Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $18.73.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 89,182 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 484,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.
Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile
Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.
