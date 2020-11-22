CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF.L) (LON:NCYF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.28

Shares of CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF.L) (LON:NCYF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.28 and traded as high as $49.80. CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF.L) shares last traded at $49.80, with a volume of 415,469 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 47.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $195.17 million and a P/E ratio of 26.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

