Covenant Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Covenant Partners LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $34,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.34.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $114.57 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.