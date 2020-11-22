Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.08

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and traded as low as $3.97. Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 148,134 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRVS shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $111.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.02.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

