Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Director Sells $53,660.00 in Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00.

NYSE OFC opened at $26.87 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,831,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 471.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,302,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,004,000 after buying an additional 1,074,379 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 77.1% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,297,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,787,000 after buying an additional 565,157 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $10,550,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 74.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,012,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,731,000 after buying an additional 433,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

