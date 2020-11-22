CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for CoreCivic in a report issued on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.17 per share for the year. Zacks Investment Research has a “Sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CXW. ValuEngine lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

NYSE:CXW opened at $6.80 on Friday. CoreCivic has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.24.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $468.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 13,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $126,871.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,188.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CoreCivic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,221 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CoreCivic by 1,586.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 44,718 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in CoreCivic during the second quarter valued at $866,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CoreCivic by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 265,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in CoreCivic by 63.0% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoreCivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

