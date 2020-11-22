Coral Products (LON:CRU) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.96

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and traded as low as $4.50. Coral Products shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 153,000 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and a PE ratio of -9.00.

In other Coral Products news, insider Michael (Mick) Wood sold 37,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total value of £1,851.85 ($2,419.45).

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, and blow molded products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers lotion pumps, trigger sprays, aerosol caps, food containers, and nozzles, as well as thermoplastic extrusion and molding solutions, and injection molded parts for the automotive industry.

