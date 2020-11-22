Contrasting Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:TROV) and Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA)

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:TROV) and Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cardiff Oncology and Protara Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiff Oncology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Protara Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Protara Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.15%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than Cardiff Oncology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Protara Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiff Oncology $250,000.00 802.48 -$16.41 million ($2.80) -6.51 Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.99 million N/A N/A

Protara Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardiff Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Protara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiff Oncology -3,688.31% -202.00% -122.92% Protara Therapeutics N/A -118.18% -77.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.0% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Protara Therapeutics beats Cardiff Oncology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. The company was founded by Gabriel M. Cerrone, L. David Tomei, Samuil Umansky, and Hovsep Melkonyan in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. The company was formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Protara Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2020. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

