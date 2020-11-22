Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Raised to $1,700.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNSWF. CIBC upped their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,750.00 to $1,865.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Pi Financial downgraded Constellation Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Constellation Software from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at $1,222.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,137.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,132.69. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of $746.28 and a 12 month high of $1,284.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.