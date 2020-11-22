Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) & Gemini Group Global (OTCMKTS:GMNI) Head to Head Analysis

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) and Gemini Group Global (OTCMKTS:GMNI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Constellation Brands and Gemini Group Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Brands 2 7 12 0 2.48 Gemini Group Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Constellation Brands presently has a consensus target price of $203.11, suggesting a potential upside of 1.26%. Given Constellation Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Constellation Brands is more favorable than Gemini Group Global.

Volatility and Risk

Constellation Brands has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gemini Group Global has a beta of -0.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Constellation Brands and Gemini Group Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands $9.11 billion 4.27 -$11.80 million $9.12 21.99 Gemini Group Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gemini Group Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Constellation Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.8% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Brands and Gemini Group Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands 12.35% 15.08% 6.75% Gemini Group Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Constellation Brands beats Gemini Group Global on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands. The company offers wine under the 7 Moons, Drylands, SIMI, Charles Smith, Auros, Kim Crawford, Spoken Barrel, Prisoner, Champagne Palmer & Co, Meiomi, Robert Mondavi, Cooper & Thief, Mount Veeder, Schrader, Crafters Union, Nobilo, CuvÃ©e Sauvage, and Ruffino; and spirits under the Casa Noble, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson's Green Brier, SVEDKA, The Real McCoy brands. It provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

About Gemini Group Global

Gemini Group Global Corp. manufactures and distributes electronic cigarettes, e-liquid, and mods. Its products include prohibition juice, wildcat juice, moonshine juice, city gin, cat daddy, and white lightning juice. The company has the strategic alliance with Royal Vapour. The company was formerly known as Hull Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Gemini Group Global Corporation in September 2013. Gemini Group Global Corp. was founded in 1989 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas with manufacturing facility in California, United States and vapor shop in Las Vegas, Nevada.

