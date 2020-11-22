Comparing Paya (PAYA) & The Competition

Paya (NASDAQ: PAYA) is one of 157 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Paya to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Paya alerts:

50.0% of Paya shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Paya shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Paya has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paya’s peers have a beta of 0.01, meaning that their average share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paya and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paya N/A -1.98% -0.03% Paya Competitors -33.11% -38.75% -6.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paya and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paya N/A $4.28 million 60.89 Paya Competitors $997.45 million -$65.52 million 8.60

Paya’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Paya. Paya is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Paya and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paya 0 0 2 0 3.00 Paya Competitors 81 160 135 4 2.16

Paya currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.86%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 9.95%. Given Paya’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Paya is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Paya beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc. provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Dayton, Ohio, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.