Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Capital, Inc. is a real estate and investment management firm. The company focused on investing in real estate and real estate-related assets. It serves health care, industrial and hospitality sectors. The company also offers equity and debt management services. Colony Capital Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CLNY. B. Riley boosted their price target on Colony Capital from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Colony Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CLNY opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Colony Capital has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.19). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. Analysts predict that Colony Capital will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Colony Capital by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Colony Capital by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Colony Capital by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 22,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Colony Capital by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 31,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages a $46 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $20 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

