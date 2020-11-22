Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 642,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,038,000 after purchasing an additional 49,431 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 272,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,947,000 after purchasing an additional 29,805 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 385,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CL opened at $85.16 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.77 and its 200-day moving average is $75.88. The company has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Truist lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

