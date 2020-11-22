CoinEx Token Market Capitalization Achieves $6.03 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $6.03 million and $794,929.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00079430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00022810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00376006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.96 or 0.02902457 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00026707 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

